Mary Bartlett Bunge | 92 anni | muore; Pioniere nel trattamento delle lesioni spinali

(Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La scomparsa di, pioniera nei trattamenti, nota per il suo lavoro pionieristico nelinsieme al marito Richard, è deceduta all’età di 92. Hanno scoperto unpromettente per ripristinare il movimento in pazienti paralizzati. Una vita dedicata alla ricerca medica, affiliata al Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, è stata descritta come unamigliori neuroscienziate al mondo. La sua ricerca sulla mielina, che riveste le fibre nervose, è stata fondamentale per comprendere le ...

Richard C. Wheatley Obituary: Richard C. Wheatley, of Littleton, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 16, 2024, following an extended illness, his wife Bonnie and family by his side.caledonianrecord

Community Success Story: Dr. Christina Bartlett: Dr. Christina Bartlett, MD, is a practicing Pediatrician at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Russellville with over 15 years of experience.couriernews

How Jamaica’s plan for ‘grief tourism’ will restore slave trade sites: Cruise liners dominate the skyline of the Jamaican town of Falmouth as the holidaying passengers rush off eager for sun and sand, which dominate tourism on the island. But in the shadow of hulking ...msn

Bartlett names interim dean: The Bartlett Faculty of the Built Environment has announced that Jacqui Glass will serve as interim dean from April, when Christoph Lindner becomes president and vice-chancellor at the Royal College ...bdonline.co.uk