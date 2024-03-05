Liverpool Manchester City | i numeri del match dell’anno

Liverpool Manchester City: i numeri del match dell’anno (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Liverpool Manchester City si affronteranno nel prossimo turno di Premier League: i numeri dello scontro diretto Prima contro seconda nel campionato più bello e ricco del mondo: domenica ci si fermerà tutti alle ore 16.45 per godersi Liverpool-Manchester City, Klopp contro Guardiola e un’infinità di altri duelli. Ecco cosa c’è da sapere per gustarsi ancora di più lo spettacolo. 1) Un punto di differenza. Reds 63, Citizens a 62. E occhio all’Arsenal, a 61: ospita il Brentford, pronto ad approfittare della situazione. 2) Due gol di scarto. Il Liverpool ne ha segnati 2 in più e ne ha incassati 2 in meno. Un’inezia, un piccolo particolare, a meno che si scopra poi in partita che ha un minimo d’incidenza e produca una sicurezza maggiore in chi è in ...
