LIVE – Sporting Lisbona-Atalanta | Gasperini in conferenza stampa DIRETTA

Fonte : sportface
LIVE – Sporting Lisbona-Atalanta, Gasperini in conferenza stampa (DIRETTA) (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La DIRETTA LIVE della conferenza stampa di Gian Piero Gasperini alla vigilia di Sporting Lisbona-Atalanta, andata degli ottavi di finale di Europa League 2023/2024. Di nuovo i portoghesi sulla strada della Dea e dunque per il tecnico dei nerazzurri – non in un buon momento di forma – c’è ancora una volta da presentare i temi di una partita già giocata quest’anno. Per conoscere le parole del mister orobico l’orario è quello delle XX di martedì 5 marzo. Sportface.it non vi lascerà soli e vi terrà informati in tempo reale. DOVE SEGUIRE LA conferenza IN TV PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA PREMERE F5 O FARE REFRESH “Sia noi che lo Sporting giochiamo un calcio simile, cercando di vincere le partite tramite il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

A che ora si gioca Sporting Lisbona-Atalanta: programma Europa League, dove vederla in tv e streaming

  • LIVE Sporting

    La diretta LIVE della conferenza stampa di Gian Piero Gasperini alla vigilia di Sporting Lisbona-Atalanta, andata degli ottavi di finale di Europa League ... (sportface)

  • LIVE Sporting

    Il Sorteggio degli ottavi di finale di Europa League si svolgerà venerdì 23 febbraio presso la sede della UEFA a Nyon, in Svizzera,... (calciomercato)

Altre Notizie

Bayern Munich vs Lazio LIVE: Champions League latest score and updates as Harry Kane faces crunch night: Bayern Munich host Lazio in a huge Champions League last-16 second leg tonight, needing to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first encounter if they are to resurrect their campaign and stay in with ...msn

PSL: Why Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Are Sporting ‘Pink Caps’ In Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi Match EXPLAINED: While the two captains Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi) and Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) were the first to come out Sporting pink caps during the ... For breaking news and LIVE news updates, like us on ...india

'Netflix Slam' tennis match a hit as platform's second LIVE Sporting event: Netflix stuck the landing on a star-studded exhibition match between tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz this weekend and was most effective as a lush advertisement for the streamer as a ...sportsbusinessjournal

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Sporting
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.