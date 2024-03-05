Il trailer di Ripley | la nuova serie con Andrew Scott

Il trailer di Ripley: la nuova serie con Andrew Scott (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Basato sui romanzi bestseller di Patricia Highsmith su Tom Ripley, Andrew Scott interpreta l’omonimo personaggio in una nuova Limited serie targata Netflix. Nella New York anni ’60, Ripley è un abile truffatore che viene assunto da un facoltoso uomo italiano che tenta di riportare suo figlio a casa. Ripley accetterà il lavoro, ritrovandosi catapultato in un mondo fatto di inganni e omicidi. La serie sarà composta da 8 episodi, scritti e diretti da Steven Zaillian, sceneggiatori di film come The Irishman, Millenium, L’arte di vincere e Gangs of New York. Originariamente la serie sarebbe dovuta essere trasmessa sulla rete televisiva Showtime. Netflix acquisisce la distribuzione il progetto solo dopo lo spostamento del canale via ...
