Il trailer di Ripley | la nuova serie con Andrew Scott

Ripley, Andrew Scott vola in Italia nel trailer della serie Netflix!
Scott sarà il celebre personaggio nato dalla penna di Patricia Highsmith Con al centro un Andrew Scott magnetico e affascinante, Netflix ha diffuso in ... (movieplayer)
Scritta e diretta dal premio Oscar Steven Zaillan, la miniserie sarà disponibile in streaming dal 4 aprile. (comingsoon)
Scott è chiamato a interpretare il personaggio nato dalla penna di Patricia Highsmith e già incarnato da attori come Dennis Hopper e Matt Damon Netflix ha ... (movieplayer)
Netflix ha appena pubblicato il primo teaser trailer della nuova serie thriller Ripley. Dopo l'adattamento cinematografico di Anthony Minghella del 1999, ... (today)
Ripley – full trailer for Andrew Scott’s new Netflix thriller: Ahead of its April launch, Netflix have dropped a full trailer for Steve Zallian's Ripley series starring Andrew Scott in the title role.cultbox.co.uk
Ripley trailer: Andrew Scott’s smiling con man gets sucked into world of deceit: Andrew Scott plays a swindler named Tom Ripley whose life takes a turn for the worse when a wealthy industrialist hires him to convince his son to return home in Netflix’s Ripley trailer, dropped by ...telegraphindia
'Ripley' trailer: Andrew Scott and Johnny Flynn and starrer 'Ripley' Official trailer: Watch the Official trailer from English web series 'Ripley' starring Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning and Pasquale Esposito. 'Ripley' web series is directed by Steven Zaillian. To know more ...timesofindia.indiatimes