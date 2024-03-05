House of the Dragon | La stagione 2 arriverà in tv a giugno!

House of the Dragon: La stagione 2 arriverà in tv a giugno! (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La serie fantasy, prequel de Il Trono di Spade, tornerà in tv (in Italia su Sky e NOW) con otto nuovi episodi.
House of the Dragon 2, HBO annuncia in che mese uscirà la nuova stagione

    Ecco quando debutterà la seconda stagione dell'acclamato spinoff de Il trono di spade le cui trame continuano a tenere in sospeso i fan. Arriva la conferma ... (movieplayer)

    La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon sembra essere confermata per l’inizio dell’estate su HBO. House of the Dragon 2 conferma la sua uscita a ... (tuttotek)

    House of the Dragon 2 debutterà a giugno su HBO: la data di uscita della seconda stagione dello spinoff di Game of Thrones è stata svelata dal capo del ... (cinemaserietv)

    L‘universo di George R.R. Martin è molto ampio e le storie del mondo del Trono di Spade sono davvero molte. Dopo la fine della serie principale, è uscito ... (tuttotek)

    L'universo di George R.R. Martin è molto ampio e le storie del mondo del Trono di Spade sono davvero molte. Dopo la fine della serie principale, è uscito ... (tuttotek)

    Blumhouse ha annunciato che sarà Jaume Collet-Serra il regista del nuovo film The Woman in the Yard, con star Danielle Deadwyler. Jaume Collet-Serra sarà il ... (movieplayer)

