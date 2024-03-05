House of the Dragon 2 | confermata l’uscita a giugno

House of the Dragon, la Stagione 2 ha un mese di uscita ufficiale
House of the Dragon 2 debutterà a giugno su HBO: la data di uscita della seconda stagione dello spinoff di Game of Thrones è stata svelata dal capo del ... (cinemaserietv)
L‘universo di George R.R. Martin è molto ampio e le storie del mondo del Trono di Spade sono davvero molte. Dopo la fine della serie principale, è uscito ... (tuttotek)
Per raggiungere gli obiettivi dell’Agenda 2030 per lo sviluppo sostenibile fissati dall’Unione Europea e favorire il percorso di decarbonizzazione del Paese, ... (ildenaro)
Blumhouse ha annunciato che sarà Jaume Collet-Serra il regista del nuovo film The Woman in the Yard, con star Danielle Deadwyler. Jaume Collet-Serra sarà il ... (movieplayer)
Naomi Watts, Tye Sheridan, Michael Imperioli e Norman Reedus saranno i protagonisti del dramma psicologico The Housewife, diretto dal regista esordiente Ben ... (movieplayer)
Il 2024 sarà un anno ricco di sorprese per gli amanti delle serie TV. Dagli episodi tanto attesi ai nuovi debutti, ci aspetta un anno entusiasmante per il ... (metropolitanmagazine)
Altre Notizie
Celebrity Big Brother – live: Sharon Osbourne, Kate Middleton’s uncle and more enter House: Sharon Osbourne, Kate Middleton’s uncle and more enter House - All the action as speculated stars prepare to enter ITV compound ...msn
SpaceX faces hearing on engineers fired after criticizing Elon Musk over sexism: Rocket maker SpaceX on Tuesday will appear before a U.S. labor board judge to face claims that it fired eight engineers for criticizing CEO Elon Musk and accusing him of sexist conduct in a letter to ...finance.yahoo
What Are Primary Delegates and How Do They Work: Voters across the country are casting ballots for their preferred presidential candidate during the presidential primary season. But it is actually the delegates to the national party conventions who ...wsj