House of the Dragon 2, confermata l’uscita a giugno (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon sembra essere confermata per l’inizio dell’estate su HBO. House of the Dragon 2 conferma la sua uscita a giugno. La data di uscita della seconda stagione di House of the Dragon è stata definita per giugno 2024 su HBO. La conferma si è avuta direttamente dal capo dello streaming e dei giochi di Warner Bros. Discvery, JB Perrette. Si sapeva già da tempo che la finestra di debutto della seconda stagione sarebbe stata all’inizio dell’estate, ma tale conferma restringe ancora di più il campo e porta la serie molto più vicina alla previsione originale di Matt Smith che poneva la seconda stagione del prequel di Games of Thrones per agosto. Ricordiamo che si tratta di una serie molto attesa fin ...
