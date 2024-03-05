House of the Dragon 2 arriverà prima del previsto | confermata la data di uscita

House of the Dragon, la Stagione 2 ha un mese di uscita ufficiale
La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon sembra essere confermata per l’inizio dell’estate su HBO. House of the Dragon 2 conferma la sua uscita a ... (tuttotek)
House of the Dragon 2 debutterà a giugno su HBO: la data di uscita della seconda stagione dello spinoff di Game of Thrones è stata svelata dal capo del ... (cinemaserietv)
L‘universo di George R.R. Martin è molto ampio e le storie del mondo del Trono di Spade sono davvero molte. Dopo la fine della serie principale, è uscito ... (tuttotek)
Per raggiungere gli obiettivi dell’Agenda 2030 per lo sviluppo sostenibile fissati dall’Unione Europea e favorire il percorso di decarbonizzazione del Paese, ... (ildenaro)
Blumhouse ha annunciato che sarà Jaume Collet-Serra il regista del nuovo film The Woman in the Yard, con star Danielle Deadwyler. Jaume Collet-Serra sarà il ... (movieplayer)
Naomi Watts, Tye Sheridan, Michael Imperioli e Norman Reedus saranno i protagonisti del dramma psicologico The Housewife, diretto dal regista esordiente Ben ... (movieplayer)
Celebrity Big Brother – live: Sharon Osbourne, Kate Middleton’s uncle and more enter House: Celebrity Big Brother is back – and, for the first time ever, it is on ITV.Months after the reality series titan returned on a new channel, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of ...msn
Mike Huckabee slams House Dems for working to remove Trump from ballot: 'Moral depravity': Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his reaction to House Democrats working against the Supreme Court's Trump ruling and the Clintons helping Biden and Harris ...foxnews
Ancestry website says Taylor Swift is distantly related to Emily Dickinson — a poet she's thought to have long admired: Genealogy website Ancestry said Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson are distant cousins. The pop star has referenced the 19th-century poet in her work.businessinsider