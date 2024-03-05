House of the Dragon 2 arriverà prima del previsto | confermata la data di uscita

(Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Ecco quando debutterà la seconda stagione dell'acclamato spinoff de Il trono di spade le cui trame continuano a tenere in sospeso i fan. Arriva la conferma delladidiof the2. Come anticipato, i nuovi episodi della serie spinoff de Il trono di spade apprideranno su HBO (in Italia su Sky e in streaming su NOW) a partire da giugno. A confermarlo, il capo dello streaming di Warner Bros. Discovery, J.B. Perrette. Ladiaggiornata, rivelata durante un intervento alla conferenza Technology, Media and Telecom di Morgan Stanley, restringe ulteriormente la finestra per il debuttodello show, precedentemente annunciato essere "all'inizio dell'estate". La notizia è stata riportata da Variety. La conferma di Perrette pone la …

La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon sembra essere confermata per l'inizio dell'estate su HBO.

