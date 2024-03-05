House of the Dragon 2 arriverà prima del previsto | confermata la data di uscita

House the

House of the Dragon 2 arriverà prima del previsto, confermata la data di uscita (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Ecco quando debutterà la seconda stagione dell'acclamato spinoff de Il trono di spade le cui trame continuano a tenere in sospeso i fan. Arriva la conferma della data di uscita di House of the Dragon 2. Come anticipato, i nuovi episodi della serie spinoff de Il trono di spade apprideranno su HBO (in Italia su Sky e in streaming su NOW) a partire da giugno. A confermarlo, il capo dello streaming di Warner Bros. Discovery, J.B. Perrette. La data di uscita aggiornata, rivelata durante un intervento alla conferenza Technology, Media and Telecom di Morgan Stanley, restringe ulteriormente la finestra per il debutto previsto dello show, precedentemente annunciato essere "all'inizio dell'estate". La notizia è stata riportata da Variety. La conferma di Perrette pone la …
House of the Dragon, la Stagione 2 ha un mese di uscita ufficiale

