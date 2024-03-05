House of the Dragon 2 | annunciata la data di uscita e manca poco!

(Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La seconda stagione diof theha unad’: lo spinoff di Game of Thrones debutterà su HBO e su Sky Italia e Now in streaming il prossimo Giugno 2024. A svelarlo, il capo del dipartimento giochi e streaming Warner Bros. Discovery, J.B. Perrette, nel corso di un’intervista alla Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom, lo scorso lunedì. La serieof the, tratta dall’opera letteraria di George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones, Fire & Blood, è ambientata nella cornice immaginaria di Westeros e racconta la storia della dinastia Targaryen. Cronologicamente anteriore di due secoli rispetto a Il Trono di Spade e posteriore di un secolo all’unificazione dei Sette Regni operata dai Targaryen, la vicenda segue intrighi politici e lotte di potere. Poster ...

La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon sembra essere confermata per l’inizio dell’estate su HBO. House of the Dragon 2 conferma la sua uscita a ... (tuttotek)

White House weighs in on Cookie Monster’s ‘shrinkflation’ post: The White House on Monday seized on Cookie Monster’s post complaining about “shrinkflation.” “C is for consumers getting ripped off,” the official White House account on X, formerly known as ...thehill

Tax burden will still hit record level even after 2p cut to NI, says IFS: The Chancellor will reportedly announce a 2p cut to National Insurance contributions in tomorrow's Budget. Based on forecasts from last autumn, that tax cut would not – by itself – be enough to ...telegraph.co.uk

Celebrity Big Brother – live: Episode 2 sneak peek reveals tensions as Sharon Osbourne enters House: Episode 2 sneak peek reveals tensions as Sharon Osbourne enters House - All the action as stars enter ITV compound ...msn