House of the Dragon 2: annunciata la data di uscita e manca poco! (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon ha una data d’uscita: lo spinoff di Game of Thrones debutterà su HBO e su Sky Italia e Now in streaming il prossimo Giugno 2024. A svelarlo, il capo del dipartimento giochi e streaming Warner Bros. Discovery, J.B. Perrette, nel corso di un’intervista alla Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom, lo scorso lunedì. La serie House of the Dragon, tratta dall’opera letteraria di George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones, Fire & Blood, è ambientata nella cornice immaginaria di Westeros e racconta la storia della dinastia Targaryen. Cronologicamente anteriore di due secoli rispetto a Il Trono di Spade e posteriore di un secolo all’unificazione dei Sette Regni operata dai Targaryen, la vicenda segue intrighi politici e lotte di potere. Poster ...
