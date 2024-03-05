Haley candidata indipendente? Così Trump rischia di perdere

Haley candidata indipendente? Così Trump rischia di perdere (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La candidata alle primarie repubblicane non si avvicina all'establishment Trumpiano e flirta con la candidatura da terzo incomodo. Potrebbe rivelarsi una mossa decisiva per il voto di novembre Segui su affaritaliani.it
La tentazione di Haley verso il Super Tuesday: correre da indipendente

    Una gara di nuoto nella vasca dello squalo. Questa è l’immagine migliore per descrivere l’ultimo dibattito dei candidati repubblicani in vista delle primarie ... (nicolaporro)

