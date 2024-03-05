Fallout | lo showrunner vuole già la stagione 2? Ci sarà tanto da raccontare

(Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Il co-sceneggiatore e co-produttore Graham Wagner ha recentemente dichiarato l’intento di voler proseguire con una secondadella serie post-apocalittica. Un desiderio che vorrebbe realizzare anche se, come spiega lo, i finali didegli show televisivi di ora mirano ad offrire una conclusione soddisfacente, pur mantenendo la possibilità di una continuazione. In merito alla questione, ecco cosa ha detto Wagner in un’intervista per Total Film: “È un periodo incerto per la televisione. Quindi la missione dei finali diè diventata quella di fornire una chiusura sufficiente, ma lasciare la porta aperta per il seguito“. Un membro della Confraternita d’Acciaio, fonte: Prime VideoHa proseguito dicendo anche: “Ma sentiamo di aver appena grattato la superficie ...

Fallout TV Series Gets New Posters Showcasing Its Lead Characters; Will A Second Season Happen: Prime Video has dropped three new eye-catching posters for its upcoming Fallout TV series, while co-showrunner Graham Wagner shares his hope that the show will continue for multiple seasons. Check it ...comicbookmovie

Fallout Season 2 Teased By showrunner As First Character Posters For Upcoming TV Series Are Revealed: Fallout premieres on Prime Video next month and the streamer has just released three eye-catching new posters for this live-action version of the beloved video game franchise. Talking to Total Film, ...sffgazette

Jonathan Nolan Compares “Fallout” Series to “Batman”: Amazon's Prime Video announced a big, epic television show based on an a beloved existing IP was in the works. No, not their "The ...nerdbot