Discover ESA Live | è la nuova piattaforma streaming per le scuole | dell’Agenzia Spaziale Europea

Scientists Discover 'Faintest Galaxies' Using James Webb Space Telescope: “The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has just observed some ... However, using that natural cosmic lens and the power of the telescope, scientists were able to Discover some of the faintest ...news18

New moons of Uranus and Neptune Discovered: Three natural satellites were Discovered around solar system’s ice giants, with one having the longest orbits ever observed.astronomy

Glimpse into Galactic History: Hubble Discovers a Galactic Relic: In the far reaches of the cosmos, the Hubble Space Telescope has identified an ancient and densely populated star cluster known as NGC 1841. This globular cluster is housed within the overarching ...msn