Discover ESA Live: è la nuova piattaforma streaming per le scuole, dell’Agenzia Spaziale Europea (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) L' Agenzia Spaziale Europea promuove un nuovo servizio gratuito per tutti gli studenti delle scuole di ogni ordine e grado, attraverso un canale con dirette Live e materiale didattico per conoscere da vicino il mondo dello Spazio. L'articolo . Leggi tutta la notizia su orizzontescuola
Scientists Discover 'Faintest Galaxies' Using James Webb Space Telescope: “The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has just observed some ... However, using that natural cosmic lens and the power of the telescope, scientists were able to Discover some of the faintest ...news18
New moons of Uranus and Neptune Discovered: Three natural satellites were Discovered around solar system’s ice giants, with one having the longest orbits ever observed.astronomy
Glimpse into Galactic History: Hubble Discovers a Galactic Relic: In the far reaches of the cosmos, the Hubble Space Telescope has identified an ancient and densely populated star cluster known as NGC 1841. This globular cluster is housed within the overarching ...msn
