Daily Crown | lo zio di Kate | ' Harry sta dando la famiglia in pasto ai lupi'

(Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Londra, 5 mar. (Adnkronos) - “è bella fuori, ma più bella dentro ed è davvero una mamma affettuosa. Ecco perché ero così arrabbiato cone Meghan: non metti un bastone fra le ruote e non reinventi la storia". Lo ha detto in un'intervista esclusiva al Sun, prima di entrare nella casa del Grande Fratello Celebrity, lo zio della principessa del Galles Gary Goldsmith. Per sua stessa ammissione non proprio una celebrità, come quelle che parteciperanno al reality iniziato ieri sera, il controverso fratello della madre diMiddleton ha dichiarato al tabloid britannico di essersi "arrabbiato parecchio quando hanno preso di mira la mia bellissima nipote". “Penso che tutti abbiano pensato lo stesso: dare la tuainaiè semplicemente inappropriato e inutile", ha ...

