Curb Your Enthusiasm: l'omaggio a Richard Lewis dopo la scomparsa (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La serie ha reso omaggio all'attore nell'ultimo episodio andato in onda dopo la morte di Richard Lewis, Curb Your Enthusiasm ha reso omaggio all'attore nel corso dell'ultimo episodio della serie che lo vedeva recitare al fianco di Larry David. Durante l'apertura dell'episodio di domenica di Curb Your Enthusiasm, la serie ha mostrato un'immagine in ricordo di Lewis. "In memoria di Richard Lewis. 1947 - 2024". "Richard e io siamo nati a tre giorni di distanza l'uno dall'altro nello stesso ospedale e per la maggior parte della mia vita è stato come un fratello per me", ha scritto la star e creatore della serie Larry David in un comunicato ...
    Richard Lewis è morto. Un infarto si è portato via l'attore e comico statunitense, star della serie tv Curb your Enthusiasm. Nel corso della sua carriera ha ... (ilgiornaleditalia)

    L’amato comico e famoso attore Richard Lewis, noto soprattutto per i suoi ruoli memorabili in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” e nella commedia stand-up, è morto ... (pettegolezzicelebrita)

    Richard Lewis, noto stand-up comedian statunitense, è morto martedì 27 febbraio 2024 nella sua casa di Los Angeles per un attacco cardiaco. L’uomo, 76 anni, ... (cinemaserietv)

    Il comico Richard Lewis è morto a 76 anni, la star di Curb Your Enthusiasm ha perso la vita a causa di un infarto. Richard Lewis è morto all'età di 76 anni; il ... (movieplayer)

