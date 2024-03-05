Curb Your Enthusiasm | l' omaggio a Richard Lewis dopo la scomparsa

(Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) La serie ha resoall'attore nell'ultimo episodio andato in ondala morte diha resoall'attore nel corso dell'ultimo episodio della serie che lo vedeva recitare al fianco di Larry David. Durante l'apertura dell'episodio di domenica di, la serie ha mostrato un'immagine in ricordo di. "In memoria di. 1947 - 2024". "e io siamo nati a tre giorni di distanza l'uno dall'altro nello stesso ospedale e per la maggior parte della mia vita è stato come un fratello per me", ha scritto la star e creatore della serie Larry David in un comunicato ...

