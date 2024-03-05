CGTN | China vows to develop new quality productive forces in modernization drive

(Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) BEIJING, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/saw the number of contracted technology transactions grow by 28.6 percent in 2023, an achievement that speaks volumes of the country's enhanced capacity for innovation-ment.will leverage the leading role of innovation, spur industrial innovation through advancements in science and technology, and press ahead with new industrialization, according to a government work report submitted on Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation. Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered the report at the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The report says that the country will strive to modernize the industrial system andnew...

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the framework of the 15th Vietnam - China International Trade and Tourism Fair, an antiphonal singing exchange ... (sbircialanotizia)

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength of China-Vietnam relations, Xi Jinping, general ... (sbircialanotizia)

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China 's ultimate goal is to deliver a better life for the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his New Year ... (sbircialanotizia)

- BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China's provincial-level regions have set their economic growth targets for 2024, with figures ranging from 4.5 to 8 ... (liberoquotidiano)

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The next 'China' is still China! " Chinese President Xi Jinping made this comment to the Chinese business community to ... (liberoquotidiano)

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chen Qingshan and his team have a pressing priority: working out how to speed up the breeding of new varieties of ... (liberoquotidiano)

CGTN: Serving the people: How the CPPCC promotes consultative democracy: BEIJING, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a chief physician at Anhui Provincial Hospital, Liu Lianxin has been advocating better medical and healthcare service system in China. Liu, also a member of ...adnkronos

Xi stresses high-quality development of new energy in China: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed vigorously promoting the high-quality - Kenya breaking news | Kenya news today | Capitalfm.co.ke ...capitalfm.co.ke

CGTN: China vows to develop new quality productive forces in modernization drive: BEIJING, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China saw the number of contracted technology transactions grow by 28.6 percent in 2023, an achievement that speaks volumes of the country's enhanced capacity ...adnkronos