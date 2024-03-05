Caucus GOP North Dakota | vince Trump

Caucus GOP North Dakota: vince Trump (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) L’ex presidente americano Donald Trump si aggiudica anche il Caucus GOP del North Dakota. Trump ha battuto facilmente la sua rivale Nikki Haley. Atteso per oggi il Super Tuesday. Trump vince il Caucus GOP del North Dakota L’ex presidente americano Donald Trump ha vinto il Caucus repubblicano in North Dakota. Trump si è aggiudicato l’84,4%
Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses, adding to victories going into Super Tuesday

