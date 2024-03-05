Caucus GOP North Dakota | vince Trump

Donald Trump wins North Dakota Caucus ahead of Super Tuesday: Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican Caucus on Monday night, taking all 29 of the state’s delegates after receiving more than 84 per cent of the vote. The former president appeared on the ...ca.news.yahoo

North Dakota Republican Presidential Caucus Results: Get the latest updates on the 2024 North Dakota Republican presidential Caucus. Explore real-time results, county-by-county maps.usatoday

Democrats make play for veteran and military support as Trump homes in on GOP nomination: Highway signs welcome drivers entering North Carolina to “the nation's most military friendly state,” and veterans here know they're being courted. Among the 16 states and one territory casting ...aol