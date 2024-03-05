Bespoke Jet AI di Samsung | potenza superiore e intelligenza artificiale al servizio della casa

Bespoke Jet AI: abbiamo provato per voi l'innovativo aspirapolvere di Samsung
Modula la potenza in relazione allo sporco, è molto potente e ricco di accessori, ma per le persone esili forse è un po' pesante. Prezzo da fascia premium (wired)
