Balmain Beauty lancia la campagna per il primo profumo della maison

Balmain Beauty

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Balmain Beauty lancia la campagna per il primo profumo della maison (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Balmain Beauty ha presentato la campagna di pre-lancio del suo primo profumo, ed è stato annunciato per il prossimo settembre. Balmain Beauty lancia la campagna per il profumo della maison a settembre Denominata “Project Confidential”, la campagna Balmain Beauty è stata avviata poco prima della sfilata del brand luxury il 28 febbraio 2024 alla Parigi Fashion Week. Ma in cosa consiste? In una serie di immagini di silhouette umane che accompagnano un flacone parallelepipedo nero opaco coronato da un grande tappo circolare, con impresso il logo PB. “Quando ho iniziato a lavorare per Balmain, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

Altre Notizie

Rihanna has a reported net worth of $1.4 billion — here's how the 36-year-old built her fortune: And the entertainer has made deals with Dior, Balmain, Gucci, Manolo Blahnik ... She's made waves in the Beauty industry. As of 2017, Rihanna's shade-inclusive Beauty line, Fenty Beauty, has become ...ca.news.yahoo

L'hair look da boho rock di Ann Demeulemeester: Il rosa pesca che ricorda il Peach Fuzz, il colore dell'anno scelto da Pantone per il 2024, accende con delicatezza il viso da Balmain. L'ombretto è applicato con un tratto soffuso sulla palpebra e ...vanityfair

Balmain Beauty Teases ‘Project Confidentiel” Fragrance Experience: Balmain Beauty has debuted its “Project Confidentiel” campaign which teased the brand’s new fragrance to launch in September 2024. The “Project Confidentiel” campaign has debuted a series of images ...beautypackaging

Video di Tendenza

Video Balmain Beauty
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.