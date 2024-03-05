Baldur’s Gate 3 | su Xbox Series X la versione fisica occupa 4 dischi | è confermato

Baldur’s Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3, su Xbox Series X la versione fisica occupa 4 dischi, è confermato (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Baldur’s Gate 3 in versione fisica su Xbox Series X avrà effettivamente quattro dischi. La conferma definitiva è arrivata dal director of publishing di Larian Studios Michael Douse. Nei giorni scorsi si era parlato di una situazione dinamica, che avrebbe potuto concludersi con tre o quattro dischi nel bundle dell’edizione fisica del videogioco per Xbox Series X. Oggi è definitivo che la scelta è caduta sui quattro dischi, anche se per una manciata di megabyte. Come scrive Douse su X, solo 500 MB di spazio mancante hanno reso necessaria l’introduzione del quarto disco. L’alternativa sarebbe stata rendere alcuni dati disponibili con un download, ma la volontà degli sviluppatori è quella ...
