Baldur’s Gate 3 | su Xbox Series X la versione fisica occupa 4 dischi | è confermato

Baldur’s Gate 3 su Xbox Series X avrà 4 dischi
Baldur’s Gate 3 in versione fisica su Xbox Series X|S potrebbe occupare anche quattro dischi. Lo ha anticipato Michael Douse di Larian Studios. Che la Deluxe ... (game-experience)
Il nuovo aggiornamento di Baldur’s Gate 3 arriverà nel corso della settimana. Parliamo di un hotfix, il numero 20 per essere precisi, e Larian Studios ha ... (game-experience)
Le vendite di Baldur’s Gate 3 hanno sfondato il muro dei 10 milioni di copie nel mondo. Dopo i 2,5 milioni dell’accesso anticipato, la crescita post-lancio ... (game-experience)
In occasione del giorno degli innamorati, Larian Studios ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento per Baldur’s Gate 3, scopriamo insieme quali sono le novità e ... (gamerbrain)
In un’epoca remota, il continente di Faerûn era abitato da esseri umani, elfi, nani e altre creature fantastiche. Questi popoli vivevano in pace e prosperità, ... (gamerbrain)
In questa guida, vi mostreremo le migliori mod per Baldur’s Gate 3, gioco dei Larian Studios vincitore del GOTY 2023 Una nuova guida dedicata interamente ... (tuttotek)
