Amy Coney Barrett non era d’accordo con la maggioranza su Trump | ma ha invece ammonito i liberali

Supreme Court keeps Donald Trump on Colorado ballot, rejecting 14th Amendment push: The opinion is a massive victory for Trump, vanquishing one of the many legal threats that have both plagued and animated his campaign against President Joe Biden.eastbaytimes

Amy Coney Barrett disagreed with the majority over Trump, but admonished the liberals instead: Justice Amy Coney Barrett packed two very different messages into her one-page opinion on Monday as the Supreme Court declared states could not toss former President Donald Trump off the ballot. She ...cnn

Supreme Court unanimously rules to keep Trump on Colorado ballot: Amy Coney Barrett, writing alone, said that the case “does not require us to address the complicated question whether federal legislation is the exclusive vehicle through which Section 3 can be ...edition.cnn

US Presidential Election 2024: Supreme Court Restores Donald Trump's Colorado Ballot Eligibility: The latest ruling makes it clear that it is Congress, rather than individual states, that is responsible for establishing regulations regarding the enforcement of the 14th Amendment provision.msn

SAUNDERS: Supreme Court rules in favor of letting voters vote: A unanimous decision strikes down the idea that various state officials can ban Donald Trump from ballots. Thank you, Chief Justice John Roberts.reviewjournal