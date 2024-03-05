American Rust, trama, cast e trailer della seconda stagione su Prime Video (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024)PrimeVideo ha diffuso il trailer ufficiale dellasecondastagione di AmericanRust, che debutterà in streaming il prossimo 28 marzo, anche se la data non è ancora stata confermata per l’Italia.
Il vincitore dell’Emmy Jeff Daniels torna a vestire i panni di Del Harris, tenebroso capo della polizia di nella Cintura di Ruggine della Pennsylvania, che nei nuovi episodi si troverà alle prese con una cospirazione che mette in pericolo la vita sua e di tutti i suoi concittadini. Insieme a lui ancora Grace Poe, interpretata da Maura Tierney, con cui condivide lo strazio legato agli ultimi eventi capitati nella prima stagione.
Nei 10 nuovi episodi che costituiscono la seconda ...Leggi tutta la notizia su optimagazine
