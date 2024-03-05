AEW | Sammy Guevara è stato sospeso per il comportamento nel match con Jeff Hardy

AEW: Sammy Guevara è stato sospeso per il comportamento nel match con Jeff Hardy (Di martedì 5 marzo 2024) Sammy Guevara della All Elite Wrestling è stato sospeso. Guevara, considerato come uno dei 4 pilastri del futuro della AEW, è stato punito per la condotta nel match contro Jeff Hardy del 14 febbraio. Durante l’incontro, Jeff Hardy ha subito un infortunio al setto nasale a seguito di una spettacolare mossa di Guevara, finita male. Guevara sarebbe stato sospeso in quanto non avrebbe seguito il protocollo contro le commozioni cerebrali. Il video dell’incidente Sammy Guevara x Jeff Hardy pic.twitter.com/7krNOKxjym— Promo Joe (@PromoJoeYT) March 5, 2024 ...
Sammy Guevara è stato sospeso dalla AEW

