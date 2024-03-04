Zara | il brand più amato dalla gen Alfa | lancia la prima collezione dedicata ai capelli

Zara brand

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a vanityfair©

Fonte : vanityfair
Zara, il brand più amato dalla gen Alfa, lancia la prima collezione dedicata ai capelli (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Il marchio di moda entra nel mondo capelli con Zara Hair Everyday Basics, una linea di sei prodotti per lo styling, dal packaging colorato e dalla deliziosa profumazione, creata in collaborazione con il rinomato hair stylist Guido Palau
Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair

Zara, il barnd più amato dalla gen Alfa, lancia la prima collezione dedicata ai capelli

  • Zara brand

    Il marchio di moda entra nel mondo capelli con Zara Hair Everyday Basics, una linea di sei prodotti per lo styling, dal packaging colorato e dalla deliziosa ... (vanityfair)

Altre Notizie

Forget winter, Zara Tindall's super-chic outfit is one everyone will want to replicate for spring: Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

Zara McDermott relied on this £12 foundation for looking flawless at the Brit Awards: Zara revealed how for her base, she mixed her favourite Tinted Serum Foundation with L'Oreal's True Match Foundation for extra coverage, but also used the brand's Glowlotion for the ultimate red ...heatworld

Vera star Brenda Blethyn reveals future of popular show after snub at awards show: At the event, she announced the writer of the book is working on a brand new novel. She also recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to answer a fan who asked: "When will the filming of Vera ...mirror.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Zara brand
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.