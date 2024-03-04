X-Files, Chris Carter sul reboot di Ryan Coogler: "Ha ottime idee e il cast sarà eterogeneo"
Il creatore della serie X-Files, Chris Carter, ha svelato di aver parlato con Ryan Coogler e di aver dato la sua benedizione al potenziale reboot. Chris Carter ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
US Supreme Court sidesteps dispute over Virginia Tech bias reporting policy: Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Virginia Tech sign is seen on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane/File Photo WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on ...investing
X-Files reboot gets promising Ryan Coogler update from creator: X-Files is getting a reboot from Ryan Coogler, with the original creator highlighting a fresh take for the series.clutchpoints
'There's just so much about Labrador that's so beautiful and unique': 20 questions with award winning Inuit storyteller Sophie Angnatok: Joe Gibbons/SaltWire file photo ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Sophie Angnatok is an Inuit throat singer, solo artist, Inuit drummer, and storyteller. Originally from Nain, Labrador, she has lived in St. John’s ...ca.news.yahoo