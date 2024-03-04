X-Files | Chris Carter sul reboot di Ryan Coogler | Ha ottime idee e il cast sarà eterogeneo

X-Files, Chris Carter sul reboot di Ryan Coogler: "Ha ottime idee e il cast sarà eterogeneo" (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Il regista di Black Panther è al lavoro da mesi su un reboot "più inclusivo" di X-Files, serie che ha segnato gli anni '90 Dopo aver dato la sua benedizione al reboot di X-Files, Chris Carter ha parlato brevemente della nuova versione sviluppata da Ryan Coogler e di come il regista avrebbe grandi idee in merito al progetto. Carter ha confermato che Coogler produrrà la prossima serie, ma che lui stesso sarà coinvolto solo "come cheerleader". "Non hanno bisogno della mia benedizione. La 20th Century Fox e la Disney sono proprietarie dei diritti della serie. Sono liberi di farne ciò che credono. Sono onorato che siano venuti da me e mi abbiano chiesto non il mio permesso, ma la mia ...
