(Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Il regista di In the Mood For Love,Kar-Wai, torna alla regiadal suo ultimo, The Grandmaster. Sono passati 10dall'ultimodiKar-Wai, The Grandmaster, interpretato da Ziyi Zhang. Proprio come Un bacio romantico - My Blueberry Nights del 2007, la pellicola ha ottenuto recensioni contrastanti alla sua uscita. Ora ci sono delle buone notizie per i fan del regista hongkonghese. Cineuropa e Variety hanno riportato che il gigante dell'alta moda francese Saint Laurent, che ha recentemente lanciato un'agenzia di produzione di lungometraggi, produrrà il prossimodi. Non sono stati forniti altri dettagli su trama, casting o altro, se non che ilè ...

Wong Kar-Wai sta girando il suo primo film dopo oltre dieci anni: Il regista di In the Mood For Love, Wong Kar-Wai, torna alla regia dopo dieci anni dal suo ultimo film, The Grandmaster. Sono passati 10 anni dall'ultimo film di Wong Kar-Wai, The Grandmaster, ...

