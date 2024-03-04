Un pick-up per la Protezione civile

Un pick-up per la Protezione civile (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Presentato ieri in piazza il nuovo mezzo della Protezione civile del Gruppo intercomunale di Cerro Maggiore, San Vittore Olona e Rescaldina. Si tratta di un pick-up con un modulo anti-incendio posizionato nel cassone. In caso di necessità, sarà possibile cambiare modulo e mettere quello a idrovore contro le esondazioni a San Vittore Olona. Il mezzo, costato 48mila euro, verrà utilizzato anche per le emergenze a Cerro Maggiore. Quasi 100mila euro sono arrivati dalla Regione alla Protezione civile di Cerro Maggiore per l’acquisto di una pala gommata, nuovo mezzo operativo che ora è a disposizione dei tre comuni. I fondi sono stati stanziati dal Pirellone proprio nell’ambito del bando per l’acquisizione di mezzi e attrezzature a uso della Protezione civile, destinato a ...
