Un pick-up per la Protezione civile

(Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Presentato ieri in piazza il nuovo mezzo delladel Gruppo intercomunale di Cerro Maggiore, San Vittore Olona e Rescaldina. Si tratta di un-up con un modulo anti-incendio posizionato nel cassone. In caso di necessità, sarà possibile cambiare modulo e mettere quello a idrovore contro le esondazioni a San Vittore Olona. Il mezzo, costato 48mila euro, verrà utilizzato anche per le emergenze a Cerro Maggiore. Quasi 100mila euro sono arrivati dalla Regione alladi Cerro Maggiore per l’acquisto di una pala gommata, nuovo mezzo operativo che ora è a disposizione dei tre comuni. I fondi sono stati stanziati dal Pirellone proprio nell’ambito del bando per l’acquisizione di mezzi e attrezzature a uso della, destinato a ...

Washington Wizards Sign Former NBA 1st Round pick: The Washington Wizards have signed R.J. Hampton. On Monday evening, the Washington Wizards will face off against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Before the game (on Sunday), the team announced that ...si

Cowboys Could Sign Seahawks LB Brooks in Free Agency, Per Insider: "Dallas could be in the market for a linebacker after last season's struggles at the position," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler writes. "Jordyn Brooks, a Dallas-area native and one of the top free agent ...msn

LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. Impresses At Combine, Meets With Texans: Brian Thomas Jr. could be the missing link for the Houston Texans' passing attack should he be the pick at No. 23.si