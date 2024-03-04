The Walking Dead | The Ones Who Live | record di ascolti in streaming per lo spin-off

The Walking

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, record di ascolti in streaming per lo spin-off (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Ancora una volta, l'ennesimo spin-off di The Walking Dead è stato tra i prodotti più visti in streaming e il più visto in assoluto su AMC The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ha dimostrato che c'è ancora moltissimo interesse del pubblico per il franchise di The Walking Dead, poiché l'ultimo spin-off ha stabilito un nuovo record di ascolti su AMC+. Non solo lo show è stato un grande successo sulla piattaforma di streaming, ma la serie ha dimostrato di poter registrare numeri consistenti anche sulla programmazione tradizionale, conquistando il primo posto in termini di audience per le serie drammatiche nella stagione 2023/24. Negli Stati Uniti, i nuovi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

The Walking Dead, The Ones Who Live da record! I risultati della premiere

  • The Walking

    Il nuovo episodio dello spin-off ha fatto luce su quanto accaduto a Michonne dopo la fine della serie principale L'ultimo episodio di The Walking Dead: The ... (movieplayer)

  • The Walking

    La seconda stagione di The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, arriverà su AMC e AMC+ nell’estate 2024. Questa anticipazione ci arriva direttamente ... (screenworld)

  • The Walking

    La seconda Stagione dello spin-off sarà intitolata The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol. In Italia la prima è ancora inedita Il finale di The ... (movieplayer)

Altre Notizie

I won incredible £3m holiday villa and £250k for £75 thanks to chance encounter: Graham's new home is located within Walking distance of town Selva in Mallorca and is just a short flight away from a host of UK airports. The bespoke design of the retreat celebrates traditional ...thesun.co.uk

Walking Dead fans wish The Ones Who Live didn’t kill “best character”: The Ones Who Live is being praised, many fans have a problem with the fate it's given a fan-favorite character.dexerto

Senior Resources to host 22nd Annual March for Meals 5K this Saturday: Senior Resources' 22nd Annual March for Meals 5K starts & ends at Strictly Running at 2515 Devine Street. Race starts at 9 a.m.abccolumbia

Video di Tendenza

Video The Walking
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.