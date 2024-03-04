The Regime | la recensione | Kate Winslet da Emmy nella serie sulla fantapolitica

The Regime

The Regime, la recensione: Kate Winslet da Emmy nella serie sulla fantapolitica (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) La recensione di The Regime, la terza serie tv nella carriera di Kate Winslet in cui interpreta la Cancelleria di un moderno Regime fittizio europeo, accanto ad un'incredibile Matthias Schoenaerts e diretti da Stephen Frears, dal 4 marzo su Sky e NOW. Kate Winslet non è solo un'attrice talentuosa ma anche una che oramai sceglie con cura i propri ruoli, perché può permetterselo grazie alla carriera che si è costruita. Lo ha fatto ancora di più finora sul "piccolo" schermo, dove si è affacciata pochissime volte e sono sempre coincise - guarda un po' - con un Emmy portato a casa, ovvero gli Oscar della tv. L'aspetto comune è inoltre il coinvolgimento di HBO per un numero limitato di episodi (le cosiddette ...
