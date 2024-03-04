Tennis | Haas si sbilancia | “I favoriti per Indian Wells sono Djokovic e Sabalenka”

Tennis, Haas si sbilancia: “I favoriti per Indian Wells sono Djokovic e Sabalenka” (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Tommy Haas, ex Tennista e attuale direttore del torneo combined di Indian Wells, ha rilasciato un’intervista a Eurosport a pochi giorni dall’inizio dell’evento. Il tedesco si è soffermato in particolare sui favoriti per la vittoria finale, che secondo lui sono Novak Djokovic e Aryna Sabalenka: “Sento che ogni volta che Nole non vince un torneo tutti pensano ad un fallimento. Anche nelle semifinali dell’Australian Open si diceva: ‘Incredibile, ha perso. Non ha vinto in Australia’. Ma quante persone vorrebbero raggiungere una semifinale a Melbourne? Ovviamente sarà sempre il favorito e lui stesso penserà di esserlo“. Nel femminile, invece, Haas si fida della campionessa dell’Australian Open: “Sabalenka ha un gioco molto ...
