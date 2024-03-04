Sunderland-Leicester martedì 05 marzo 2024 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Leicester City team news v Sunderland as Jamie Vardy and Conor Coady start amid four changes: How Leicester City line up at the Stadium of Light as Jamie Vardy, Conor Coady, Callum Doyle, and Yunus Akgun come into the team with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho on the bench ...leicestermercury.co.uk

Sunderland vs Leicester City LIVE: Team news as Chris Rigg starts and Mike Dodds makes changes: Sunderland face Championship leaders Leicester City at the Stadium of Light - and we've got all the action covered. The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Norwich, ...sunderlandecho

Leeds United v Stoke City live: Team news, analysis, updates and TV details: Leeds United make a quick return to their Championship promotion quest this evening with the visit of relegation-battling Stoke City to Elland Road.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk