Andrew Scott is a deadly imposter in new trailer for Netflix’s Ripley: In his recent, Golden Globe-nominated turn as Adam in All of Us Strangers, Andrew Scott was getting used to talking to ghosts. In Ripley, he seems set on creating them. Based on Patricia ...msn

Ripley: Andrew Scott magnetico nel nuovo trailer della serie Netflix: Con al centro un Andrew Scott magnetico e affascinante, Netflix ha diffuso in streaming il nuovo trailer di Ripley, serie basata sul celebre personaggio creato da Patricia Highsmith.movieplayer

Ripley: Netflix Reveals Trailer for Talented Mr. Ripley Reboot: Netflix has released the trailer for Ripley, a prestige miniseries starring Andrew Scott as Thomas Ripley, the grifter at the center of The Talented Mr. Ripley and the rest of Patricia Highsmith's ...comicbook