Rebel Moon, Sofia Boutella: "Le critiche mi hanno ferita, difenderò sempre il film" (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) L'attrice Sofia Boutella ha spiegato perché difende il film Rebel Moon dalle critiche, sottolineando quanto sia orgogliosa di far parte del cast. Sofia Boutella ha difeso Rebel Moon, l'epica saga sci-fi ideata da Zack Snyder, dalle critiche negative in una nuova intervista in cui parla del suo coinvolgimento nel progetto. La prima parte della storia, in attesa del secondo capitolo in arrivo su Netflix, non è infatti andata oltre il 21% di recensioni positive su Rotten Tomatoes. Le dichiarazioni della protagonista Parlando del film, Sofia Boutella ha spiegato: "Ho sempre pensato di essere totalmente pronta a incassare quei pugni, e poi ...
