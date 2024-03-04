Rebel Moon, Sofia Boutella: "Le critiche mi hanno ferita, difenderò sempre il film"
Una nuova immagine di Rebel Moon - Parte 2: La Sfregiatrice offre un nuovo sguardo al sequel in arrivo su Netflix e al look di Kora. Il cambiamento nel look di ... (movieplayer)
Next on Netflix: tra le novità in arrivo nel 2024 Rebel Moon – Parte 2: la sfregiatrice, il live-action Avatar – La leggenda di Aang, Squid Game Stagione 2 e ... (spettacolo.eu)
Nuovo appuntamento di ScreenRadio il programma che raccoglie i nostri show più amati e nuovo episodio di Guida per riconoscere i tuoi film, l’audio Guida che ... (screenworld)
Sofia Boutella Says It Was ‘Hard' Seeing Zack Snyder's ‘Rebel Moon' Get ‘Demolished' by Film Critics: It's a Movie ‘I Will Defend Forever': "Rebel Moon" star Sofia Boutella told Vulture that it was hard to endure the critical beating the film took when it arrived on Netflix late last year. A passion project for writer-director Zack Snyder ...msn
Rebel Moon: il Director’s Cut uscirà sulla piattaforma quest’estate: L'epopea di fantascienza del regista Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon, ha debuttato su Netflix lo scorso anno, ma quando usciranno i Director's Cutcinematographe
Rebel Moon: Part 2 -- The Scargiver release date on Netflix: When will extended cuts version premier: "Rebel Moon: Part 2 -- The Scargiver" release date on Netflix is nearing. Fans are also waiting for the extended cut version. "Rebel Moon: Part 2-- The Scargiver" will be releasing in April this year ...economictimes.indiatimes
Rebel Moon: le Director's Cut di entrambi i film arriveranno lo stesso giorno, ecco tra quanto: Le versioni Director's Cut di Rebel Moon Parte 1 e Parte 2 sono previste per lo stesso giorno su Netflix. Ecco quanto manca all'arrivo dei film.multiplayer
Rebel Moon, la Snyder Cut uscirà in estate! La conferma del regista: Mentre l'ultima foto di Rebel Moon - Parte 2 ci prepara all'uscita della seconda parte del film su Netflix, il buon Zack si proietta infatti già al futuro prossimo: al regista di Watchmen, si sa, ...cinema.everyeye