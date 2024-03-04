Nintendo vs Tropic Haze | i produttori dell’emulatore Switch Yuzu hanno trovato un accordo

Nintendo vs Tropic Haze: i produttori dell’emulatore Switch Yuzu hanno trovato un accordo (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Tropic Haze, l’azienda a cui dobbiamo l’emulatore Switch Yuzu per Nintendo Switch, ha raggiunto un accordo con Nintendo per risolvere la causa, pagando nello specifico 2,4 milioni di dollari per i danni causati al colosso giapponese. Dopo che appena qualche giorno fa Tropic Haze ha annunciato di difendersi in tribunale, ecco giungere in rete delle importanti novità dopo appena pochi giorni, con gli avvocati dell’azienda che hanno deciso di pagare i danni a Nintendo senza affrontare di conseguenza una lunga e difficoltosa causa. Ma dopo l’accusa della Grande N a Tripic Haze di “facilitare la pirateria su scala colossale”, in questa giornata di lunedì le due parti ...
Nintendo-Yuzu, la corte si è espressa: Tropic Haze deve pagare 2,4 milioni di dollari

Poche ore fa, come riporta VGC, è arrivata la sentenza definitiva. Tropic Haze, il creatore dell'emulatore Yuzu, è giunta ad un accordo con Nintendo per un risarcimento monetario e un'ingiunzione

Yuzu doesn't offer pirated or leaked games itself, but Nintendo targeted the company because the emulator one of the few ways to play those games. Beyond the money, the terms of the settlement dictate

Nintendo won its lawsuit against Switch game emulator maker Tropic Haze, responsible for the popular Yuzu, and will receive over $2 million in damages. Both parties agreed on the settlement in lieu of

