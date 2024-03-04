Nintendo vs Tropic Haze | i produttori dell’emulatore Switch Yuzu hanno trovato un accordo

Nintendo-Yuzu, la corte si è espressa: Tropic Haze deve pagare 2,4 milioni di dollari
La causa di Nintendo contro l’emulatore Yuzu continua. Lo sviluppatore Tropic Haze ha risposto alla mossa del colosso giapponese. Per il momento non ci sono ... (game-experience)
Altre Notizie
Nintendo vince la causa contro l'emulatore Yuzu e ottiene un risarcimento milionario (e non solo): Poche ore fa, come riporta VGC, è arrivata la sentenza definitiva. Tropic Haze, il creatore dell'emulatore Yuzu, è giunta ad un accordo con Nintendo per un risarcimento monetario e un'ingiunzione ...spaziogames
Nintendo wins $2.4M in Switch emulator lawsuit: Yuzu doesn’t offer pirated or leaked games itself, but Nintendo targeted the company because the emulator one of the few ways to play those games. Beyond the money, the terms of the settlement dictate ...polygon
Nintendo settles Switch emulator Yuzu lawsuit: Nintendo won its lawsuit against Switch game emulator maker Tropic Haze, responsible for the popular Yuzu, and will receive over $2 million in damages. Both parties agreed on the settlement in lieu of ...msn