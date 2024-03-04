Nintendo vs Tropic Haze | i produttori dell’emulatore Switch Yuzu hanno trovato un accordo

(Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024), l’azienda a cui dobbiamo l’emulatoreper, ha raggiunto unconper risolvere la causa, pagando nello specifico 2,4 milioni di dollari per i danni causati al colosso giapponese. Dopo che appena qualche giorno faha annunciato di difendersi in tribunale, ecco giungere in rete delle importanti novità dopo appena pochi giorni, con gli avvocati dell’azienda chedeciso di pagare i danni asenza affrontare di conseguenza una lunga e difficoltosa causa. Ma dopo l’accusa della Grande N a Tripicdi “facilitare la pirateria su scala colossale”, in questa giornata di lunedì le due parti ...

Nintendo vince la causa contro l'emulatore Yuzu e ottiene un risarcimento milionario (e non solo): Poche ore fa, come riporta VGC, è arrivata la sentenza definitiva. Tropic Haze, il creatore dell'emulatore Yuzu, è giunta ad un accordo con Nintendo per un risarcimento monetario e un'ingiunzione ...spaziogames

Nintendo wins $2.4M in Switch emulator lawsuit: Yuzu doesn’t offer pirated or leaked games itself, but Nintendo targeted the company because the emulator one of the few ways to play those games. Beyond the money, the terms of the settlement dictate ...polygon

Nintendo settles Switch emulator Yuzu lawsuit: Nintendo won its lawsuit against Switch game emulator maker Tropic Haze, responsible for the popular Yuzu, and will receive over $2 million in damages. Both parties agreed on the settlement in lieu of ...msn