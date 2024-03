NASCAR | Kyle Larson completa una giornata perfetta a Las Vegas

Who won NASCAR Cup race in Las Vegas Winner is Kyle Larson, plus full results: The unofficial full running order, results from NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Who won NASCAR Cup race in Las ...msn

Larson fends off Reddick to win Pennzoil 400 at LVMS: Kyle Larson won the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson held off a late charge from second-place Tyler Reddick.reviewjournal

Kyle Larson again wins at Las Vegas to keep Chevrolet undefeated on NASCAR season: LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Larson won his second consecutive race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday to keep keep Chevrolet undefeated and give Hendrick Motorsports its second victory in the first three ...uk.news.yahoo