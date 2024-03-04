Mobica Appoints Gary Butters as CEO, Building on Success and Fuelling Continued Growth (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Mobica, the global software and engineering provider, has announced Gary Butters as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Gary joined Mobica as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in November 2020 and as part of outgoing CEO Sam Kingston's leadership team, delivered significant Success, leading to Mobica's acquisition by Cognizant in March 2023. This acquisition will significantly expand Cognizant's IoT embedded software engineering capabilities as part of their overall strategy to help companies modernise technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world. Gary takes over the role with the remit to complete the integration of Mobica into Cognizant ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
