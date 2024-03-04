Millie Bobby Brown racconta la proposta di matrimonio sott'acqua
L’attrice Millie Bobby Brown, amata e conosciuta in tutto il mondo grazie al ruolo di Eleven nella serie Stranger Things, sta per tornare su Netflix con un ... (screenworld)
Millie Bobby Brown ha posato per la prima volta con i suoi futuri suoceri sul red carpet della première del suo nuovo film Netflix, Damsel. Lo scorso 1 marzo ... (movieplayer)
La vita Californiana di Millie Bobby Brown sta avendo una certa influenza sull'accento dell'attrice L'esperienza californiana di Millie Bobby Brown sembrerebbe ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Zac Efron Reacts to John Cena's 'Iron Claw' Approval (Exclusive): Zac Efron received plenty of praise for his recent starring role in the wrestling drama The Iron Claw, but it was especially meaningful coming from a real-life wrestler. Efron and John Cena star ...etonline
Millie Bobby Brown Wore Kelsey Randall x Swayed Stature To The ‘Damsel' New York Photocall: The promo tour for Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix film, ‘Damsel’ took place at the photocall on Thursday in New York City. I'm thoroughly intrigued by the Kelsey Randall x Swayed Stature brocade ...msn
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple 2 Months After His Trial: We're 'In Love': Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good made their red-carpet debut as a couple and said they were 'in love' at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Sunday in L.A.people