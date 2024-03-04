Mews Raises $110m to Accelerate Cloud Technology in Hospitality

(Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024)announces $1.2bn valuation as it further expedites global expansion, product growth and its acquisition strategy AMSTERDAM, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/, the industry-leading, has announced today that it is raising fresh funding of. The round is led by existing investor Kinnevik, alongside Revaia, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Notion Capital and new investor LGVP. The new funding values the company at $1.2bn. The funding follows a year of significant growth. In the last year,has achieved: The latest investment bolsters the financial standing ofas it sets itself up for major growth. The funding will seeprioritize its global expansion, research and development, and acquisitions, enabling the world's most ...

