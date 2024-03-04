Il trailer di ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024)
Il 15 marzo arriva su Disney+ Taylor Swift The ErasTour (Taylor’s Version), di cui è stato da poco rilasciato il trailer. Il film concerto arriva in esclusiva sulla piattaforma: l’artista 14 volte vincitrice del Grammy, in questo progetto, appare per la prima volta in versione integrale. Il film include il brano cardigan e quattro canzoni acustiche aggiuntive.
L’esperienza cinematografica dei record Taylor Swift The ErasTour è diretta da Sam Wrench. Il progetto ha incassato più di 260 milioni di dollari al botteghino mondiale, diventando il film concerto con il più alto incasso di tutti i tempi. Ora finalmente Taylor ...Leggi tutta la notizia su funweek
