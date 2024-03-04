Golf | LeBron James tra i nuovi investitori del PGA Tour
Fonte : sportface
Golf: LeBron James tra i nuovi investitori del PGA Tour (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024)
Tra i personaggi dello sport, della musica e dell’intrattenimento che di recente hanno investito personalmente nel PGA Tour di Golf ci sarebbe anche LeBronJames, star dei Lakers che è appena diventato il primo giocatore Nba con 40mila punti in carriera durante la regular season. Oltre a lui, secondo quanto riporta il New York Times, anche il cantante e rapper canadese Drake. Lo scorso 31 gennaio la Strategic Sports Group, società guidata dalla Fenway Sports Group, ha annunciato investimenti fino a tre miliardi di dollari nel PGA Tour, un accordo importante volto a contrastare anche l’avanzata economica nel Golf della Superlega araba, la LIV, finanziata dal fondo sovrano dell’Arabia Saudita Pif.
SportFace.
