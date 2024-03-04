Golf | Austin Eckroat conquista il Cognizant Classic

(Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) A Palm Beach Gardens, in Florida,ha vinto il. Primo successo in carriera nel PGA Tour per l’americano, che si è imposto superando di tre colpi l’australiano Min Woo Lee e il sudafricano Erik Van Rooyen. Professionista dal 2021, già runner up nel 2023 all’AT&T Byron Nelson e decimo, nello stesso anno, allo US Open,alla 50esima gara sul circuito può finalmente festeggiare. Quarto posto per gli americani Jake Knapp e Cameron Young. Stesso risultato per l’inglese David Skinns e il sudcoreano Lee Kyoung-hoon. Non sono andati invece oltre il 21esimo posto il nordirlandese Rory McIlroy e il britannico Matt Fitzpatrick, rispettivamente numero 2 e 9 al mondo. Fuori nuovamente al taglio Francesco Molinari dopo una prova complicata. SportFace.

