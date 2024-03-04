Golf | Austin Eckroat conquista il Cognizant Classic
Fonte : sportface
Golf: Austin Eckroat conquista il Cognizant Classic (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024)
A Palm Beach Gardens, in Florida, AustinEckroat ha vinto il CognizantClassic. Primo successo in carriera nel PGA Tour per l’americano, che si è imposto superando di tre colpi l’australiano Min Woo Lee e il sudafricano Erik Van Rooyen. Professionista dal 2021, già runner up nel 2023 all’AT&T Byron Nelson e decimo, nello stesso anno, allo US Open, Eckroat alla 50esima gara sul circuito può finalmente festeggiare. Quarto posto per gli americani Jake Knapp e Cameron Young. Stesso risultato per l’inglese David Skinns e il sudcoreano Lee Kyoung-hoon. Non sono andati invece oltre il 21esimo posto il nordirlandese Rory McIlroy e il britannico Matt Fitzpatrick, rispettivamente numero 2 e 9 al mondo. Fuori nuovamente al taglio Francesco Molinari dopo una prova complicata.
SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Altre Notizie
The clubs Austin Eckroat used to win the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: PGA National’s Champion Course is a tee-to-green, grind-it-out kind of Golf course, and no one played that bit of real estate better that Austin Eckroat, who won the rain-delayed Cognizant Classic in ...golfdigest
Austin Eckroat wins maiden PGA Tour title in Monday finish at Cognizant Classic: Eckroat got the first victory of his Tour career Monday, topping Erik van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee by three shots to win the weather-delayed Cognizant Classic. Among his prizes: $1.62 million — by far ...nbcsports
PGA Tour: Austin Eckroat eases to maiden title at Cognizant Classic as Shane Lowry falters on final day: Austin Eckroat registered his breakthrough PGA Tour victory with a three-shot victory at the Cognizant Classic, as Shane Lowry’s hopes faded during a weather-delayed final round.skysports