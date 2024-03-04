Florence One fonda l’Academy e apre due filiali negli Stati Uniti

Florence One fonda l’Academy e apre due filiali negli Stati Uniti (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) GIOVANI MA ROBUSTI, nei numeri oltre che nelle intenzioni. Tanto che per indirizzare al meglio questa mole d’energia parallelamente al “lavoro puro“ e quotidiano che macina clienti e fatturato senza soluzione di continuità, lo scorso anno è pure nata una Academy, una sorta di fucina formativa nella quale diplomati e laureati che vogliano seguire questa strada possano acquisire ciascuno la propria “cassetta degli attrezzi“, "perché la nostra crescita è possibile solo grazie alle persone che sono con noi e alla passione smisurata per questo lavoro che riusciamo così a trasmettere al meglio". Benvenuti in Florence One (Florence-one.it), azienda toscana nel settore della trasformazione digitale con erogazione dei servizi di information technology a supporto delle imprese, con sede operativa a Pistoia, là dove sorge quello che i due titolari Stefano ...
