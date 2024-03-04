FC 24 Patch Title Update 10 | le novità dell’aggiornamento

Patch Title

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a imiglioridififa©

Fonte : imiglioridififa
FC 24 Patch Title Update 10: le novità dell’aggiornamento (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) EA Sports ha annunciato l’arrivo, nei prossimi giorni, di un nuovo aggiornamento/Patch di FC 24, il Title Update 10 Da segnalare che dal 2021 EA Sports ha messo a disposizione uno strumento online, denominato  Tracker EA Sports FIFA, che permetterà agli utenti di conoscere quali sono i bug rilevati e confermati ed a che punto è la loro risoluzione. Qui il link per accedervi:  Tracker EA Sports FIFA ! EA FC24 – Title Update 10 L’elenco completo delle modifiche è presente, in lingua inglese, a questo indirizzo: https://trello.com/c/3TEa2OZF Di seguito la traduzione in italiano, effettuata con strumenti automatici e che per questo può contenere qualche imprecisione ‘aggiornamento del titolo n. 10 sarà presto disponibile per tutte le versioni di EA SPORTS FC 24 e includerà le modifiche ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififa

EA Sports FC 24, disponibile l'update 9: ecco le novità

  • Patch Title

    Electronic Arts ha annunciato che presto sarà reso disponibile il Title Update 10 per il simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. La Patch in questione potrà ... (fifaultimateteam)

  • Patch Title

    EA Sports ha annunciato l’arrivo di un nuovo aggiornamento/Patch di FC 24, il Title Update 9, Update che è stato rilasciato prima su PS4 ed Xbox One e, dal 13 ... (imiglioridififa)

  • Patch Title

    EA Sports ha annunciato l’arrivo nei prossimi giorni di un nuovo aggiornamento/Patch di FC 24, il Title Update 9, Update che verrà rilasciato prima su PS4 ed ... (imiglioridififa)

Altre Notizie

A Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Performance Mode Patch Is On The Way: A Square Enix director has revealed that they are working on a Patch to fix performance mode for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.gameranx

As Playday 3 players flock to its predecessor, its latest Patch promises over 300 fixes: Payday 3 continues to be in a rough spot, with many players opting for its predecessor instead, though the heist ...vg247

Cesc Fabregas gives Sheffield United vs Arsenal prediction and Premier League Title warning: Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas assessed Arsenal's upcoming visit to face Sheffield United in the Premier League, explaining the added weight of the Title race and the gulf ... an initial scare ...football.london

Video di Tendenza

Video Patch Title
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.