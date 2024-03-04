EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 25 Prediction Candidati Alla Venticinquesima Squadra Della Settimana

Sports TOTW

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 25 Prediction Candidati Alla Venticinquesima Squadra Della Settimana (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Nuovo appuntamento Settimanale sulle nostre pagine con la Prediction Della Venticinquesima Squadra del Team Of The Week Della popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. In calce Alla notizia riportiamo il video con la nostra Prediction del TOTW 25 atteso per mercoledi 13 Marzo. Tra i Candidati ad essere inseriti nella nuova Squadra Della Settimana troviamo l’attaccante nigeriano del Napoli Victor Osimhen che ha segnato tre gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Sassuolo, il centrocampista inglese del Manchester City Philip Foden che ha segnato due gol nella vittoria casalinga contro il ...
