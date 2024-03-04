EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 10 | Rivelato Il Patch Notes Del Decimo Aggiornamento

Sports Title

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fifaultimateteam©

Fonte : fifaultimateteam
EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 10: Rivelato Il Patch Notes Del Decimo Aggiornamento (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Electronic Arts ha annunciato che presto sarà reso disponibile il Title Update 10 per il simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. La Patch in questione potrà essere scaricata a partire da martedi 5 marzo per le piattaforme Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Switch. L’Aggiornamento apporta alcuni correttivi per risolve alcuni importanti problemi rilevati al gameplay del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. Inoltre con la Patch in questione sono stati risolti alcuni problemi critici per la modalità Ultimate Team, Carriera, Pro Club e Volta Football. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del Title Update 10 tradotto in italiano divulgato dalla software house canadese. Traduzione effettuata ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam

EA Sports FC 24, disponibile il Title Update 9: tiro d’esterno e marcature

  • Sports Title

    Electronic Arts ha annunciato che presto sarà reso disponibile il Title Update 9 per il simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. La Patch in questione potrà ... (fifaultimateteam)

  • Sports Title

    Electronic Arts ha annunciato che presto sarà reso disponibile il Title Update 8 per il simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. La Patch in questione potrà ... (fifaultimateteam)

  • Sports Title

    Electronic Arts ha annunciato che presto sarà reso disponibile il Title Update 7 per il simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. La Patch in questione potrà ... (fifaultimateteam)

Altre Notizie

Wexford U-12 girls reach last four of SFAI Inter-League Shield: They now have an opportunity to recharge for next season. With only a handful of games going ahead on Saturday, Arklow Town moved to within a point of clinching the Under-12 Division 1 Title when they ...msn

Sheffield United vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today: Arsenal are next up in the Premier League Title race when they travel to the struggling Sheffield ... Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be ...standard.co.uk

On this day in 2017: A look back at one of British Boxing’s fiercest rivalries: British rivals Tony Bellew and David Haye met in the ring for the first time, leading to what would end up being a year long rivalry, culminating in two blockbuster fights, fiery press conferences and ...sportsbyte.sunderland.ac.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Sports Title
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.