EA Sports FC 24 SBC Ander Herrera Fantasy Requisiti E Soluzioni Carta Speciale

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Ander Herrera Fantasy Requisiti E Soluzioni Carta Speciale (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Ander Herrera ha ricevuto la Carta Speciale Fanatsy per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione Speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 18 Marzo. Potrete riscattare la Carta del centrocampista spagnolo che milita nell’Athletic Bilbao completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Scegli le squadre e i giocatori che pensi possano brillare nelle prossime settimane e ottieni premi in Ultimate Team con aggiornamenti IF aggiuntivi. Tutti gli oggetti Fanta FC possono ricevere aggiornamenti il giorno del loro rilascio, compresi gli Eroi Fanta FC di ritorno per il secondo anno. Potenzia il tuo Ultimate Team con le prestazioni reali durante il Fanta FC. Ogni ...
FC 24 SBC Ander Herrera Fantasy FC

