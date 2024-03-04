Ducks | la Pixar è al lavoro sul suo primo musical animato

'Ducks' il primo musical firmato Pixar
In arrivo il primo musical targato Pixar, Ducks, incentrato su un gruppo di anatre canterine, la pellicola uscirà nelle sale nel 2027. Dopo una serie di flop ... (movieplayer)
Arriverà forse al cinema nel 2027 Ducks, il nuovo misterioso progetto dei Pixar Studios, che a quanto pare sarà il primo musical degli Studios. (comingsoon)
Altre Notizie
