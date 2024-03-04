Ducks | la Pixar è al lavoro sul suo primo musical animato

Ducks Pixar

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a screenworld©

Fonte : screenworld
Ducks: la Pixar è al lavoro sul suo primo musical animato (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Pixar inverte la rotta, concentrandosi sulle novità, dopo una serie di flop al box-office, in parte causati dalle uscite in streaming durante la pandemia. Ducks, una storia incentrata sulle anatre, sarà il primo musical della casa di animazione. L’insider Daniel Richtman ha diffuso per primo l’anticipazione, dando centralità alla novità “musicale” del prossimo prodotto Pixar, la casa d’animazione acquisita da Dinsey nel 2006 e che ha realizzato capolavori come Coco e Inside Out. Prendi il volo, fonte: IlluminationsA precorrere la tendenza è stato lo studio Illumination (Cattivissimo Me), che ha reso una hit il film animato Prendi il volo, che ha in comune con il prossimo lungometraggio animato anche la trama, una rocambolesca ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld

'Ducks' il primo musical firmato Pixar

  • Ducks Pixar

    In arrivo il primo musical targato Pixar, Ducks, incentrato su un gruppo di anatre canterine, la pellicola uscirà nelle sale nel 2027. Dopo una serie di flop ... (movieplayer)

  • Ducks Pixar

    Arriverà forse al cinema nel 2027 Ducks, il nuovo misterioso progetto dei Pixar Studios, che a quanto pare sarà il primo musical degli Studios. (comingsoon)

Altre Notizie

Pixar realizzerà il primo musical della sua storia, Ducks: In arrivo il primo musical targato Pixar, Ducks, incentrato su un gruppo di anatre canterine, la pellicola uscirà nelle sale nel 2027. Dopo una serie di flop al botteghino dovuti in parte alle uscite ...movieplayer

20 Disney movies that would be terrifying in live-action: Disney is seemingly in the habit of making its entire animated catalog into live-action films, but several need to stay in the vault as animated classics.msn

Pixar is reportedly developing its first-ever musical film ‘Ducks’ – what we know: Pixar is reportedly working on a new musical film Ducks. According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Pixar Animation Studios is reportedly developing its first-ever musical feature Ducks. Although ...coveredgeekly

Video di Tendenza

Video Ducks Pixar
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.