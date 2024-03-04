DAVID YURMAN NAMES IRIS LAW AND FEI FEI SUN AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADORS (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
DAVID YURMAN, America's foremost luxury jewelry BRAND, is pleased to announce model and actress IRIS Law and model Fei Fei Sun as its newest global AMBASSADORS, debuting in a series of five campaigns throughout the year, beginning with two of DAVID YURMAN's most iconic and sought after collections this spring – Sculpted Cable and Modern Cable. Directed by the Durimel Brothers and styled by Carlos Nazario in Los Angeles, the Sculpted Cable and Modern Cable campaigns tell the story of women paving their own way in life while highlighting DAVID YURMAN's signature and new jewelry designs. Photographed by Tyrone Lebon in the hills of Santa Monica, the talented Law and Sun are styled in the
DAVID YURMAN NAMES IRIS LAW AND FEI FEI SUN AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADORS
