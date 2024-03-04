Da «Free Gaza from Hamas» a TikTok | Mihael Melnic ora studia da influencer | «Basta polarizzazione | apriamoci agli altri» – Il video

Da «Free Gaza from Hamas» a TikTok, Mihael Melnic ora studia da influencer: «Basta polarizzazione, apriamoci agli altri» – Il video (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) «Siamo così abituati a una società completamente polarizzata che ci sembra normale risolvere le nostre differenze con la forza, con l’intimidazione o la violenza?». Mihael Melnic è il ragazzo che lo scorso 27 gennaio creò scompiglio al corteo pro-Palestina (non autorizzato) di Milano mostrando ai manifestanti dalla finestra di casa sua il cartello «Free Gaza from Hamas». Un mese dopo, il 25enne ha deciso di tradurre le lezioni di quell’esperienza – depositate giorni dopo anche in una lunga chiacchierata con Open – in un progetto digitale rivolto a tutti i suoi coetanei. Si chiama «Uncanceled», e l’idea è quella di replicare il modello che dal suo punto di vista rappresentò quel gesto: rompere con l’omogeneità e il conformismo delle opinioni facilitati dai social e avere il coraggio di ...
