Da «Free Gaza from Hamas» a TikTok | Mihael Melnic ora studia da influencer | «Basta polarizzazione | apriamoci agli altri» – Il video

Hamas says it presses on with Gaza truce talks without Israelis: Israel has declined public comment on the Cairo talks or its decision not to attend. A source had earlier told Reuters Israel would stay away because Hamas had refused its request for a list of names ...deccanherald

A 4-year-old Gaza boy lost his arm – and his family. Half a world away, he’s getting a second chance: The death toll in Gaza topped 30,000 Thursday, with more than 70,000 wounded, the Health Ministry said. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants but says women and children ...barrie360

Children starve to death in Gaza as Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal sticking points remain: A growing number of children in Gaza are dying from dehydration and malnutrition, the Palestinian health ministry said Sunday, amid desperate conditions due to Israel’s throttling of aid and ...msn