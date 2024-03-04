CVS e Walgreens inizieranno a fornire prescrizioni per la pillola abortiva mifepristone

CVS Walgreens

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a newsnosh©

Fonte : newsnosh
CVS e Walgreens inizieranno a fornire prescrizioni per la pillola abortiva mifepristone (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Le due più grandi catene di farmacie degli Stati Uniti, CVS e Walgreens, hanno annunciato che inizieranno a distribuire la pillola abortiva mifepristone in alcuni dei loro negozi nelle prossime settimane. Accesso facilitato grazie alla FDA Storicamente, il mifepristone veniva somministrato solo di L'articolo proviene da News Nosh.
Leggi tutta la notizia su newsnosh

Cvs e Walgreens distribuiranno la pillola abortiva negli Usa

  • CVS Walgreens

    CVS e Walgreens iniziano a distribuire la pillola abortiva Le due più grandi catene di farmacie degli Stati Uniti, CVS e Walgreens, inizieranno a dispensare ... (newsnosh)

Altre Notizie

Health News Roundup: US CDC drops five-day COVID isolation guidelines; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more: CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month CVS and Walgreens, the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, will start selling abortion pill mifepristone at stores in several states this month, ...devdiscourse

CVS and Walgreens Set to Begin Sales of Abortion Pill Mifepristone This Month: CVS and Walgreens are set to commence the sale of the abortion pill mifepristone this month at certain pharmacy locations in states where it is legally permitted, according to spokespeople for the ...msn

Reuters Health News Summary: Following is a summary of current health news briefs. CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month CVS and Walgreens, the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, will start selling abortion pill ...devdiscourse

Video di Tendenza

Video CVS Walgreens
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.