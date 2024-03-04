Cooking show | degustazioni e info point dell’Alberghiero Mediterraneo | presso la fiera PESSIMA di Manduria | dal 7 al 12 marzo

Cooking show, degustazioni e info point dell’Alberghiero Mediterraneo, presso la fiera PESSIMA di Manduria, dal 7 al 12 marzo (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Tarantini Time QuotidianoCooking show, degustazioni gratuite e info point dell’Alberghiero Mediterraneo (scuola pubblica e gratuita), presso la “PESSIMAfiera dal 1742” di Manduria. Saremo presenti tutti i giorni, dal 7 al 12 marzo, negli orari di apertura della fiera, nel “Pad. N°3 – Istituzioni e Prodotti regionali”.  info: 366.3311499 – 366.3311494 Enogastronomia, Turismo, Accoglienza… gli argomenti più interessanti del momento, per crearsi opportunità o per semplice passione. Anche corsi serali per gli adulti! Vieni a conoscere la nostra offerta formativa (tutti i giorni in fiera). Partecipa ai nostri ...
Manduria | Cooking show, degustazioni e info point dell'Alberghiero Mediterraneo, presso la fiera PESSIMA di ...

