The Plus Group, a new independent Group of Agencies, has been launched, uniting three Award Winning Agencies - PRM, NaF (NEEDaFIXER), and SPANDY- along with the newest member, THEM AGAIN. This Group is set to bring a transformative, holistic approach to brand storytelling. Headquartered in London and bolstered by regional offices in Dubai, Riyadh, New York, and Athens, The Plus Group boasts a global presence, with teams operating in over 100 countries. Central to The Plus Group's ethos is the principle that collaboration yields better results. This belief is encapsulated in their synergy-driven ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The Plus Group Launches, Uniting Top Agencies for Innovative Brand Storytelling
Lodi, 8 febbraio 2024 – La parità di genere e il rispetto delle diversità, allo Zucchetti group di Lodi sono uno stile di vita. E questi valori sono stati ... (ilgiorno)
Un’iniziativa che premia le aziende che si distinguono per parità di genere: è il ‘Winning Women Institute Awards’, giunto alla seconda edizione e svoltosi ... (sbircialanotizia)
Milano, 7 feb. (Adnkronos/Labitalia) – Grande successo per i ‘Winning women institute awards’, la seconda edizione dell?evento di premiazione che si è svolto ... (calcioweb.eu)
Milano, 7 feb. (Adnkronos/Labitalia) - Grande successo per i 'Winning women institute awards', la seconda edizione dell'evento di premiazione che si è svolto ... (liberoquotidiano)
QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeddarTech ®, (NASDAQ: LDTC) an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level ... (sbircialanotizia)
Altre Notizie
Chris Mortensen, Former NFL Reporter and Analyst for ESPN, Dies at 72: The Southern California native, an Award-Winning newspaperman before joining the sports network in 1991, showed great resolve in a battle against cancer.hollywoodreporter
Award-Winning Agencies Join Forces: Introducing The Plus Group: LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Plus Group, a new independent group of agencies, has been launched, uniting three Award Winning agencies – PRM, NaF (NEEDaFIXER), and SPANDY- along with the ...themalaysianreserve